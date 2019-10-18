Race: Pleasant View City Council - 2 year team
Occupation: Aerospace Program Analyst
Age: 65
Elected offices previously held: Pleasant View City Council 2009
What are your reasons for running?
I truly love living in Pleasant View! This a great place to live and raise a family! I intend to be “the voice of the people” and represent those that have concerns and questions. We are currently led by a very capable and dedicated Mayor and Council members. With so many open Council seats, I share the concern that many citizens have voiced.... that we must maintain a open, seamless, transparent transition. My past experience will help make this major re-vamp of the Council seamless.
Key issues facing your city?
Continuous growth, both economic and residential.