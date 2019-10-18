Race: Garland City Council

Occupation: Sales Engineer

Age: 55

Elected Offices previously held: City Council past 2 years

What are your reasons for running?

To continue bringing focus to affordable & retirement housing opportunities as well as possibilities for business development. I also put a high emphasis on raising public health awareness and pushing programs to support this. Finally, bringing more trade education avenues closer than Logan or Brigham is a priority.

Key issues facing your city?

Progress for the new waste water treatment facility has been challenging with all the roadblocks the state has placed in the way. As a result the costs have grown quite a bit from what was initially expected. However, it remains by far the best path forward for Garland. Roads have also been a challenge for our small town, but we have made tremendous progress there in the past year and now have an excellent proactive maintenance plan in place.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!