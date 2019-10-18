Race: Garland City Council
Occupation: Sales Engineer
Age: 55
Elected Offices previously held: City Council past 2 years
What are your reasons for running?
To continue bringing focus to affordable & retirement housing opportunities as well as possibilities for business development. I also put a high emphasis on raising public health awareness and pushing programs to support this. Finally, bringing more trade education avenues closer than Logan or Brigham is a priority.
Key issues facing your city?
Progress for the new waste water treatment facility has been challenging with all the roadblocks the state has placed in the way. As a result the costs have grown quite a bit from what was initially expected. However, it remains by far the best path forward for Garland. Roads have also been a challenge for our small town, but we have made tremendous progress there in the past year and now have an excellent proactive maintenance plan in place.