Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 64
Elected Offices previously held: None
Website: www.westhaven-communityfirst.com
What are your reasons for running?
In 2018 the West Haven City Council approved 19 developments totaling over 2300 apartments, townhomes and homes. The trend continues in 2019. We will add an additional 10,000 + residents to West Haven over the next two years. The challenges, this growth brings are not being addressed by the current city government. We need leaders who can identify and address the issues and work with citizens to clarify the vision we want for the future.
Key issues facing your city?
Our city population has grown much faster than our expertise in government. We need qualified representatives able to ensure we have the tools in place so that West Haven City can both meet our challenges and prosper in the future.