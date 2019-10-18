Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: Registered Nurse / Self-Employed / City Council
Age: 42
Elected Offices previously held: West Haven City Council, April 2018-present (appointed to fill out the remainder of a vacated term); Legislative District 12 Secretary 2017-present. West Haven Precinct 001 Vice-Chair 2016-present. Various terms as both a State and County party delegate, approx. 2014-present. West Haven Planning Commission (including service as Chair in 2018) 2015-2018.
Website: www.vote4lacy.com and www.facebook.com/LacyRichardsWHC
What are your reasons for running?
First and foremost, I am running because I love our community and want to give back to the wonderful place where we are raising our family. My favorite parts of serving include finding win-win solutions, using critical thinking skills to problem solve, and celebrating the heart of West Haven - its people! I'm committed to our community and to our shared future. I love working hard, especially for a cause as important as our future. I have the experience and skills to make a difference.
Key issues facing your city?
Growth/Economic Development – Our city is in a stage where our General Plan is coming to fruition more quickly than that of some surrounding communities. This offers both opportunities and challenges. We have the responsibility to make sure that we have a current, well-considered plan that complies with state statutes, and then to carefully follow through on its implementation with the goal of achieving well-balanced business, residential, and recreational areas. Budget – West Haven has some unique budgetary considerations. I am committed to being fiscally responsible and doing the hard work necessary to ensure that our city is financially sound both now and in the future. Unity – To quote my daughter’s favorite author “We are only as strong as we are united.” One of the best things about West Haven is our sense of community. I look forward to nurturing and protecting that unity so that it can continue to be a source of strength for us for many years to come.