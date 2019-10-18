Race: South Weber City Council
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Age: 45
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/ukena4sw
What are your reasons for running?
South Weber is very important to me. My family has four generations living here and I want to contribute to the great community that is South Weber. With my financial background, I believe I am ideally suited to help South Weber City maintain financial health and stability. I will strive to implement greater communication and transparency within our city. I will also work with the City Manager and Planning Commission to create effective plans for managed growth in order to keep the safe, quiet, small-town feel that makes South Weber “home.”
Key issues facing your city?
The City Council and Planning Commission have lost trust with the community this past year with key issues regarding taxation, high density housing, commercial growth, and planning for the vision of South Weber's future. I want to bring transparency and accountability to the residents. I have suggested that City Council meetings should be live-streamed on YouTube as well as making text notifications available to residents that sign up for them. I am striving for open dialog and engagement to foster new ideas and encourage involvement between the residents of South Weber and the city officials.
City spending has been rising significantly the last few years and the public wants to know that tax revenues are being spent responsibly and that the city is operating as efficiently as possible.
We should not let a wholesale growth mindset be our model of planning for what South Weber becomes in the future and take a planning approach that values community input. South Weber is currently updating our General Plan with heavy involvement from the community. I will utilize this plan when making decisions regarding the growth of our city.