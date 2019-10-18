Race: Hooper Mayor
Occupation: Professional mother, SAGE Test Administrator 2012-2014, Utah Senate Secretary 2015-2016
Age: 53
Website: www.facebook.com/LoriB4Mayor/
Elected offices previously held: Hooper City Council 2013-2017, Mayor Pro Tempe Hooper City 2016, President Weber County Republican Women 2016-2018
What are your reasons for running?
I feel I have the leadership, communication skills and experience necessary to guide the growth currently being presented to Hooper City and maintain our rural way of life. I have a strong commitment to Public Leadership in Hooper City that dates back to 2010 when I became coordinator of 4th of July Festivities and have continued to build our community since. I have a strong public voter record of preserving a balance between residential lot sizes and blending agricultural zones within Hooper.
Key issues facing your city?
Guided Growth in Developments -- Urging Building Lots Residential 1/2 Acre (R2) maintain our current density and also preserving "Green Belt" with open space.
Public Safety -- continue Positive Community Engagement with Weber County Sheriff Office to build public trust and improve relationships with law enforcement. Also, obtain adequate trail signage with flashing lights and road markers indicating where Hooper Trials crosses UDOT State Maintained Roadways (5900 West running East & West and at 5500 South & 5500 West running North & South).
Infrastructure -- work with UDOT and Weber Area Council of Governments (WACOG) to secure funding for expansion of current Roadways.