Race: Ogden City Council at-large
Occupation: Director of WSU Community Education Center
Age: 42
Elected offices previously held: Ogden City Council. Currently serving 4-year term
What are your reasons for running?
I love Ogden. I love helping and serving people. Government officials are accountable to the citizens who elect us. We work for you, and I believe sometimes people forget this. I would like to contribute to improve the experience of residents who live in Ogden by making our government more effective, responsive and accountable.
Key issues facing your city?
- Community outreach and engagement
- Police turnover
- Affordable Housing
- Community recreation
- Homelessness