Race: Ogden City Council at-large

Occupation: Director of WSU Community Education Center

Age: 42

Website: https://www.facebook.com/luislopezforcitycouncil

Elected offices previously held: Ogden City Council. Currently serving 4-year term

What are your reasons for running?

I love Ogden. I love helping and serving people. Government officials are accountable to the citizens who elect us. We work for you, and I believe sometimes people forget this. I would like to contribute to improve the experience of residents who live in Ogden by making our government more effective, responsive and accountable.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Community outreach and engagement
  • Police turnover
  • Affordable Housing
  • Community recreation
  • Homelessness
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!