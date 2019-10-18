Race: Uintah City Council - 2 year term
Occupation: Dental Hygienist
Age: 40
Elected offices previously held: Uintah city council for the last 4 years
What are your reasons for running?
I was born and raised in Uintah. I have been a resident with my family for the last 13 plus years. It is important to me that our city council is diverse and representative of our wonderful city. I was on the planning commission prior to being elected to the council. With the knowledge I have learned being in both positions I believe I am an asset to our little city. I believe open and honest communication with our citizens is of the upmost importance.
Key issues facing your city?
Our city faces a unique situation. A few examples are; we are small, our roadways are limited, we operate on septic systems, safety for our children continues to be an issue all while continuing to be the greatest little city in Utah. Based on the response I have personally received from citizens and the response from the survey done, the majority would like to continue to keep our city small and as rural as possible while continuing to grow and progress within reason. This is a complicated issue that is always at the forefront of my mind concerning Uintah and if elected will continue to be something I value and fight for. If you have any questions or concerns for me please don’t hesitate to reach out by email, text or an old fashioned phone call! I would be honored to be elected again to continue to serve our community.