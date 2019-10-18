Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Retired from Kaysville City
Age: 58
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: Mike Blackham 4 Kaysville Council
What are your reasons for running?
Recently retired after 34 years working for Kaysville City as the Building Official and on the Fire Department, I realized that I still deeply care about what goes on in Kaysville City and now have the time and energy to be an effective council member.
Key issues facing your city?
- Roads
- Fiber optic project
- Development
- A new master plan