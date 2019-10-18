Race: Ogden Mayor
Occupation: Mayor
Age: 48
Website: www.mikecaldwellformayor.com
Elected offices previously held: I have been Mayor since 2012.
What are your reasons for running?
We have accomplished a tremendous amount of progress in the last 8 years. CNBC rated Ogden as one of the top Boom towns in the US, Forbes Magazine has rated us as one of the best cities in the USA to Raise a Family, Start a business and Newsweek did a cover story on Ogden being "The Most Egalitarian City in the US" we've also been recognized as the 2nd most charitable city in the US when it comes to volunteer hours given and charitable donations. We have much to be proud of!
Key issues facing your city?
In spite of all the accolades Ogden has received there is still some hard work to be done. The BRT project will connect our downtown to Weber State University and the hospital catalyzing a great deal of development along the corridor. We are working diligently to decrease crime and make safer neighborhoods as evidenced by a 20.1% decrease in part one crime just last year and we have been a leader in the nation for job creation and economic development. These are necessary to create a community of choice where people come to Live, Work, Play and raise a family. Given another opportunity to serve you I commit to continuing the hard work to accomplish these goals.