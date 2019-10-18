Race: Syracuse City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 62
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I feel it is important to serve locally and nationally. I have served in the military and the time is right for me to be of service locally. There are many talented individuals in Syracuse and elsewhere that I would encourage to participate on various levels of public service.
Syracuse is relatively a small land mass but we have a great opportunity to develop this jewel in such a way that it will be a highly desirable, clean, and safe community.
Key issues facing your city?
Housing development is an important issue to many in Syracuse. We, like most of the state, are growing rapidly and we must stay on top of it so as to have a desirable city to live in for many generations to come. I do not not feel that large blocks of tightly clustered houses is an attractive alternative for our city.
Another key issue I feel we need to stay in front of is business development. I think we are still in our infancy. We don't have a lot of businesses in the city and I feel careful consideration needs to be undertaken to, once again, have the businesses, the feel and look that will represent Syracuse well for many years to come. We don't have an excessive amount of room so we need to get it right. I think we can do better than what has been done around Wal-Mart.