Race: Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Executive
Age: 50
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.votehayes.info
What are your reasons for running?
Being born and raised in Bountiful City I have seen lots of change, I’ve navigated short comings like public transportation, and I’ve benefited from the traditions. I’d like to preserve our past while propelling us into the future. Bringing a fresh perspective will help further enhance decisions being made on the resident’s behalf.
Key issues facing your city?
Bountiful City has some interesting challenges. The city is landlocked with very little property left undeveloped. The city is situated away from the interstate preventing people from frequenting to enhance the economy. Major arteries into our city are overcrowded with traffic. And, our resident’s money is being spent in neighboring cities.
This raises questions about how we grow our community and if development standards should be change. Some propose building multiple housing units and others to change building standards opening up more land for development. Solutions might include enhancing public transportation, limiting the number of multiple housing developments, evaluating development and building standards, along with filling empty commercial buildings by inviting sustainable businesses to become a part of the community. The resident’s also desire more local experiences.