Race: Clearfield City Council
Age: 42
Elected Offices previously held: Current Clearfield City Council
Website: Nike4Clearfield.com
What are your reasons for running?
Ten years ago I began serving on the Planning Commission and have fallen in love with the process of making Clearfield better. During my tenure on the commission I saw two areas that I believed we could improve upon as a city: talking to our residents and planning for growth. Since being elected I’ve worked with my colleagues on the council to make significant progress in both those areas, and want to continue building on those successes.
Key issues facing your city?
We currently have only three homes for every four Clearfield families who need one coupled with a downtown corridor that is aged and run-down in areas. Therefore growth and revitalization are two key issues in Clearfield with a shared solution. I’ve worked with the council to create a data-driven Downtown Small Area Plan and new zoning to identify the best and most appropriate places for housing, small businesses and regional attractions along our corridor. The exciting thing is that this plan is already yielding positive results with the new Davis County Library and row of new shops being built together with high quality, much needed housing on land that was vacant near city hall.