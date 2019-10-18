Race: South Weber City Council
Occupation: Engineering Manager
Age: 55
Elected Offices previously held: I currently serve as a State Delegate and have been involved with the state conventions over the past two years.
What are your reasons for running?
I care about this city and feel that my background and approach could help our city move forward through the challenges and growth that is ahead. I love to serve and look forward to an opportunity to do so for the wonderful citizens of South Weber.
Key issues facing your city?
Growth. Diversity of wants. Budget.
One of the biggest challenges facing our city is meshing the diversity of resident backgrounds and expectations. We have generational life-time residents, mid-time residents, and new comers. We have many who like the “country” or small-town feel and others who want lower cost housing options (sometimes defined as high density housing). Some want it to stay residential while others want to bring in commercial businesses. Some land owners want to maximize the profit of their land sales while others (who don’t own that land) want to limit the options for that land use.
According to some current city leaders, we may have challenges addressing some future big expenses. It will be a challenge to convince city residents of this. We may need to cut back in some areas and put other things on hold so that we can address these needs without raising taxes or fees.
Truthfully, I don’t have the answers to resolve all of these issues. Before we can make meaningful progress, people must realize that not everyone thinks and feels like them. People need to hear and understand the other points of view - and then work together to find win-win solutions.