Race: Ogden City Council District 2
Occupation: Business Owner, wholesale Jeweler
Age: 63
Elected offices previously held: City Council 2012-present, Appointment to Planning Commission 1996-2011
What are your reasons for running?
While I represent all the citizens of the city to the best of my ability, historically those of us who live on the north end of Ogden have felt forgotten by our government officials. I have worked hard to see that projects get completed and that attention is given to the needs of the citizens in the north end of Ogden. I want to continue to partner with elected officials at the County and the neighboring cities for the many common interest that we share, and for the betterment of our combined communities. I want to continue to do this in the next four years.
Key issues facing your city?
We need to continue to grow our tax base, so that we can pay our first responders and other employees a fair wage, to avoid the raising of taxes unnecessarily.
We have a large and growing immigrant population. We need to find ways to bridge the gap that divides us from integrating into one cohesive community.
We also are experiencing a bit of a housing crisis that makes it very difficult for our young people, just entering the workforce, to afford to live in this area.
As always I am eager to listen to citizens who have suggestions, comments and concerns.