Race: Huntsville Town Council
Occupation: Airline Pilot
Age: 55
Elected offices previously held: Huntsville Town Council, 2006-2013
What are your reasons for running?
Quite simply, I love Huntsville. As a longtime resident and business owner, I want to assist in making Huntsville a better place to live and conduct business.
Having previously served on the council, we were able to make many improvements. Among other things, we were able to purchase the property vacated by Weber School District, construct a state of the art maintenance building, create a new park area, and make significant improvements to our beautiful and historic park.
The future is ours, and I hope to help in improving our great town while giving our residents a voice.
Key issues facing your city?
Our town is being run extremely well and our “issues” are relatively small. Crime is low, services are good, and our residents live a great, small town life.
Next to the residents, water is our most precious asset. Huntsville has a pristine water source, but it must be maintained, protected and expanded for future generations.
Growth and development is always an issue. While our town is near buildout, the surrounding areas are growing rapidly. Working with our surrounding neighbors to manage this growth is important