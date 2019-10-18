Race: Harrisville City Council At-Large
Occupation: Component Designer - Northrop Grumman
Age: 63
Email: rchendrix79@gmail.com
Elected offices previously held: Harrisville City Council, 1999-2005; Harrisville Mayor, 2005-2013; North View Fire Board, 2013-present
What are your reasons for running?
- More representation from north end of city
- Anxious to again be involved in city government
- Help maintain current "small city" feel through a balance of residential and commercial growth
Key issues facing your city?
- Management of residential and commercial growth
- Balanced budget
- Communication between city leaders / residents