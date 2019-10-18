Race: Harrisville City Council At-Large

Occupation: Component Designer - Northrop Grumman

Age: 63

Email: rchendrix79@gmail.com

Elected offices previously held: Harrisville City Council, 1999-2005; Harrisville Mayor, 2005-2013; North View Fire Board, 2013-present

What are your reasons for running?

  • More representation from north end of city
  • Anxious to again be involved in city government
  • Help maintain current "small city" feel through a balance of residential and commercial growth

Key issues facing your city? 

  • Management of residential and commercial growth
  • Balanced budget
  • Communication between city leaders / residents
