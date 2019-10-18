Race: Brigham City City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 51
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I love Brigham City and the diverse backgrounds we all come from. I have a large family base in the area and hope that my children and grandchildren will choose to call Brigham City home for many years. I feel that I am truly vested into the success of Brigham City.
I know that my experience and success throughout my career has given me the knowledge and ability that is needed for a Council position. I can bring my strengths and governmental knowledge to the table and utilize my empathic, approachable, responsive, collaborative and non-partisan working style to every effort before me.
Key issues facing your city?
The changing economy and how we as citizens do business is affecting many cities and towns. Brigham City needs to look at the financial responsibility that comes with providing services to its residents. We need to always ask key important questions before making a decision that looks good on the surface, but could possibly not be sustainable or be a long term solution.
We can find ways to better support the growing economic development challenges and affordable housing problems that are starting to grow in the city. I think that planning for a variety of housing options is the responsible way for cities to accommodate growth and change. Getting unnecessary regulations out of the way and the supply to be driven by market demand.
We can remove unnecessary regulations and financial barriers that may effect the success of our small business community.
Safety, taxes, utility services and tourism are consistent issues that need to be looked at and prioritized on a needed basis.