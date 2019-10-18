Race: West Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Retired Public Works and Zoning Administrator
Age: 65
Elected offices previously held: North Salt Lake City Council, 1977-85
What are your reasons for running?
West Bountiful is great city, but all cities face the problems of growth, development, and infrastructure. Having 30 years experience in City Government, I feel I have the passion and skills to advocate for the citizens of West Bountiful. I’ve always listened closely to people’s concerns and worked diligently for solutions.
Key issues facing your city?
1st: Growth while maintaining the City’s general plan. We moved to West Bountiful 6 years ago because of the quiet country feel, open spaces, and trails.
2nd issue is infrastructure. Ensuring good streets, water, enough parks, and storm drain capacity are top priorities. Conserving the qualities of West Bountiful is very important to the citizens I’ve spoken to.