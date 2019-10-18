Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Firefighter
Age: 38
Website: www.facebook.com/ryan.barker.7965
Elected offices previously held: North Ogden City Council
What are your reasons for running?
I was appointed to the City Council in April 2018. During my time on the Council I have listened to the Citizens in our City. I have made sure to be educated on each item on the Agenda each week and study each issue beforehand. I try to vote and make decisions on what is best for the citizens.
Even though my time on the Council has been relatively short I feel that I have made an impact in some of the decisions and issues.
Key issues facing your city?
Now that the North Ogden Amphitheater is nearing completion I feel that we need to design and implement a plan to make it successful. I have started this plan with the current Council and I would like to see it completed. There is still a lot of work that needs to be discussed in order to ensure that the Amphitheater will be able to be utilized and not become a disturbance for the neighborhood.