Race: North Ogden Mayor
Occupation: CEO of Associated Food Stores/CPA
Age: 64
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I want to "Keep North Ogden a Great Place to Live" and preserve its pristine canyons and foothills. I care deeply about North Ogden's citizens and its culture. I believe my financial background and the wisdom I have gained as a business leader would be beneficial to the city. I feel I have a vision that will provide for smart growth, employee development and creative solutions in addressing opportunities and issues. I'm excited to be involved in developing an operating plan for the amphitheater that is respectful of the surrounding neighborhood and will enhance its use.
Key issues facing your city?
The significant increase in high density rental developments authorized by the city through rezoning is a major issue. I favor home ownership as an answer to affordable housing. The rapid increase in base fees for water, sewer, storm water and garbage needs to be addressed. These fees have increased 32.42% in the last 4 years. A significant portion of this increase results from the city's accounting policy and not from core operations. This is an issue for citizens, particularly those on fixed incomes. North Ogden has limited space for commercial growth. We need to have smart growth and should seek businesses that will enhance our community. We need some commercial growth to keep property taxes in check, but we should not seek commercial growth just for growth's sake. Continuing to maintain a quality public safety force is also an issue facing the city. We need to pay competitive wages and provide a facility that is conducive to retaining high quality officers. North Ogden does not have adequate infrastructure to handle projected growth. This issue must be addressed through proper planning. Infrastructure needs to proceed growth. It cannot be an after thought.