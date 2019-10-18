Race: Mantua City Council
Occupation: Retired - teacher for 30 years
Age: 67
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I love Mantua. When we moved here almost 35 years ago I knew we had found a beautiful, peaceful place to live and raise our family. I want to do all I can to preserve the quality of life we have always enjoyed here. Growth is inevitable, but I believe that through careful planning we can allow for development while still protecting open spaces and the natural beauty around us.
Key issues facing your city?
Explosive growth is the most pressing issue facing our town today. As we experience that growth, we must find the means to provide for the needs of our community members without overburdening our new or our established residents. We must develop and provide water sources, roads, and other necessary infrastructure while also developing and maintaining parks, trails, and other community areas. Most importantly, we must provide for the safety and security of individuals and families within our town.