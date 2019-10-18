Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term

Occupation: Reading/Teacher Aide

Age: 43

Elected offices previous held:  Current Pleasant View City Council Member since 2016

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sarabarney.urry

What are your reasons for running?

Smart sensible growth, keep property taxes low by encouraging businesses in certain areas, city services to be nimble and responsive to residents and ethics in government affairs.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Growth
  • Water
  • Lack of sales tax revenue
