Race: Fruit Heights City Council
Occupation: Business Owner
Age: 55
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I seek to bring strength in helping one of Utah’s top ranked city address complex issues of infrastructure and budgeting brought about by current and future growth. while helping to maintain a positive sense of community.
Key issues facing your city?
- Sustain and Maintain the Infrastructure
- Increased Cost of Living
- Managing Population Growth
- Prevent Increased Expenses
- Limited Resources