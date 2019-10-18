Race: Fruit Heights City Council

Occupation: Business Owner

Age: 55

Elected Offices previously held: None

What are your reasons for running?

I seek to bring strength in helping one of Utah’s top ranked city address complex issues of infrastructure and budgeting brought about by current and future growth. while helping to maintain a positive sense of community.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Sustain and Maintain the Infrastructure
  • Increased Cost of Living
  • Managing Population Growth
  • Prevent Increased Expenses
  • Limited Resources
