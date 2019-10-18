Race: Tremonton City Council
Occupation: Environmental Health and Safety Director
Age: 47
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
My name is Scott Dahle and I am running for City Council. I have lived in Tremonton for over 10 years. It has been my wife, Heather and I’s privilege to raise our four children in this great town. I have a vested interest in what happens in our community, especially with our children and our schools. I love the small-town ideals that we enjoy and realize the need for successful businesses to contribute to our tax base. My goal is to assure your voice is heard as we showcase how Tremonton City is a great place to live and do business.
Key issues facing your city?
Communication and transparency are key in local government. When was the last time you heard what was voted on and how the Council came to that decision? Today social media platforms must be utilized to communicate updates, insights and developments on current agenda topics. Additionally, their use will make it easy for you to have your ideas and opinions heard and help the citizens of Tremonton know how, where and why their tax dollars are spent.
Economic development is the lifeblood to any city. As Tremonton grows, it is essential that we work tirelessly to find, attract and retain long term sustainable businesses. Not only will this help offset individual tax burden, it will drive our citizens careers, personal income growth and quality of life.