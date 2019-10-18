Race: Farmington City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Attorney
Age: 65
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: VoteforScott.org
What are your reasons for running?
I am running to serve Farmington’s citizens. I will bring a lifetime of practical problem-solving experience to the City Council. I have lived most of my life in Davis County, and the last 14 in Farmington. I have served as a member and chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment for Centerville and on the boards of a private international school and nonprofit organizations. I have served in various volunteer leadership positions in my church. I have been a practicing attorney for 38 years. It is time for new leadership for Farmington.
Key issues facing your city?
The key challenges for Farmington are development and provision of services to a growing community. Farmington is blessed with a unique historical center and a home town feel. However, Farmington is located between two major urban areas and development of the remaining undeveloped land in Farmington is inevitable. City Government should ensure that development is consistent with the Master Plan and zoning laws, always respecting the values of the citizens.
If elected I will use my extensive experience in land use, zoning and planning, to ensure that further development follows the highest possible standards under fair and appropriate application of the laws.
The provision of police, fire, water, waste disposal and numerous other local services is a primary function of city government. The government should remember that it is a service provider and should make every effort to respond to the legitimate needs of the citizens.
Too often we refer to “the City” as if it were a separate thing apart from the citizens. If elected I will do all I can to instill a spirit of service and respect for the citizens by all who serve Farmington City. The City is us—we are the City