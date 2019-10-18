Race: Layton City Council
Occupation: Operations Manager, Weber 911
Age: 50
Elected offices previously held: Layton City Council, Mayor
What are your reasons for running?
Earlier this year, because of a vacancy in the mayor’s position, I applied to fill the position for one year, or until a special election was held. At the time, I promised my fellow city council members that if appointed, I would not run for the position. I’m keeping that promise! As such, I honestly feel that I still have more to give to my community. That’s why I am running for city council.
Key issues facing your city?
As we look forward, Layton has many challenges ahead, some of which are: increasing our public safety capabilities, improving roads and other infrastructure, improving and increasing our parks and recreation, including arts and culture, and providing for our growth and future prosperity. I ask for your support. For more information on me, visit www.scottfreitag.com Thanks for reading!