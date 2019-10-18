Race: Washington Terrace City Council at-large
Occupation: Self Employed, Construction
Age: 60
Elected offices previously held: Current Council Member, Planning Commission
What are your reasons for running?
We have all the challenges of a big city, many working parts all of which need to be funded in the best possible way. I feel a desire to be apart of that decision making and work to do the best I can for my family and all the residents of our city. I have a listening ear to concerns of residents and follow through so that issues may be resolved. I would like to have the opportunity to continue to help meet the needs of our residents and the city as a whole.
Key issues facing your city?
Infrastructure is a big issue that most residents are not aware of. Water, Sewer, Roads. We are preparing to redo the middle section of our city in a couple of years and that requires plenty of planning. Fire, Police and ambulance protection are a must and we need to do all we can to make sure they are funded and ready when they are most needed. Continuing with construction of new housing in our infill properties that benefits all of our residents. Filling the empty commercial space that we have along Adams Ave. Continuing our Parks and Recreation programs for our youth. Better informed citizens who take more of an interest in their community and share their ideas of wants and needs as well as problems with their elected representatives. Working to create a safer community for all, We have way to many issues with domestic violence, tagging, drugs, property damage, thefts etc. We are not different than any other city but with resident involvement, working together, these issues and others can and will be addressed to our mutual benefit.