Race: Syracuse City Council
Occupation: Program Manager at Salt Lake County Behavioral Health
Age: 35
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I am running for office because I love Syracuse. Syracuse is a great place to live and to raise my family. We are at a pivotal moment in our history here. With the growth associated with the West Davis Corridor, and a booming economy nationwide, we have the opportunity to shape the future for years to come if we can are strategic and focused. We need smart growth and economic development. I want to help keep this city on a great path moving forward.
Key issues facing your city?
Syracuse is faced with some complex issues currently. At the same time, many of these issues can be seen as opportunities. These challenges include the growth around the West Davis Corridor, large-scale new development and a changing population. As Syracuse begins its slow shift away from a traditional farming community into a more suburban community, we have to find ways to preserve the atmosphere and feel of the city. We all understand growth is inevitable. People move to Syracuse because they recognize the feel of this city. As we grow, we need to be methodical and we need to act with purpose. I want to be a part of this planned growth. We need to bring viable economic development to the city. We achieve this by recruiting businesses that want to be a part of, and who want to invest in Syracuse, its citizens, and its future