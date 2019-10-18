Race: Honeyville City Council
Occupation: Homemaker
Age: 45
Elected Offices previously held: None
Website: sharonlorimer.weebly.com
What are your reasons for running?
I am running because I want to ensure that everyone is treated fairly and that city codes and ordinances are applied equally to all. I would like to see the beautification of public areas such as parks. It is also very important to preserve farm ground and small town values. The city council must oversee the development process and require that improvements are made by developers. I am for responsible development and growth and want to represent the concerns of all citizens. I also believe that it is time to bring new perspectives and ideas to city council.
Key issues facing your city?
Serving on city council is a privilege not a right. Many individuals have run for city council or mayor in the past to make money by approving development. Right now a current member of city council/candidate plans to develop their land and build rental houses. I am not running for any reason other than to see that city codes and ordinances are applied to everyone equally. To see that codes are not being changed so someone can develop. Secondary watering systems have been shut off by the former mayor and the grass at our parks is yellow. I think the way a park looks says a lot about our city. Public areas are for citizens to enjoy and our parks need some attention.The majority of us live in Honeyville because it is a small town with farming and livestock. Development is happening everywhere and Honeyville is no exception. I'd like to preserve the farms and farmland. I would like to see developers held accountable for all development and stop the financial burden placed on our city because roads or drains have not been installed appropriately. Most importantly we need honesty and integrity representing our city and its values.