Race: Farmington City Council - 2 year term
Occupation: Director
Age: 45
Elected Offices previously held: Hooper City Council, 2012-16
Website: facebook.com/beusforfarmington
What are your reasons for running?
To bring fresh ideas about expanding Farmington’s trails and open space while balancing housing options, business and job growth, and property rights. I'm the Director of Weber State’s small business development center, and on the boards of Safe Harbor, Local First Utah, Centerpoint Theatre for performing arts, and Farmington planning commission. My career has been in local government, law, economic development, nonprofits, and healthcare. I'm an avid hiker/runner and my wife and I have four amazing daughters; two of whom attend Farmington Jr. High.
Key issues facing your city?
Build out of North Station Business Park (north and west of Station Park). The Council will need to work closely with city staff to attract a mix of businesses, services, and limited housing to the area while allowing public access to its many trails and creeks.
Bring career-oriented jobs to Farmington. A large majority of Farmington residents commute to Salt Lake City to work. The goal is to decrease commute times so residents can spend less time away from family, ease traffic congestion, and better support the environment.
Preserve trails and open space. Many areas of the city have trails incorporated into neighborhoods but there are still some developers that view trails and public lands as a hassle.
Provide a balance of housing options so that our children and grandchildren can afford to live here. The market is proving that a mix of housing sizes and styles is most desirable. For example, we’re building an accessory dwelling unit on our house to showcase how lower-cost units can be made available.
People are the most valuable resource.
Civil citizen engagement and supporting city employees will continue to be the key to maintaining Farmington’s quality of life.