Race: Brigham City City Council

Occupation: Accountant

Age: 62

Elected Offices previously held: Treasurer - Constitution Party of Utah - currently

Website: www.facebook.com/SherryPhippsCityCouncil

What are your reasons for running?

The city needs guidance in making wise budget decisions. In 2016 a bond was introduced to build a new senior/recreation center along with expanding soccer fields. Fancy brochures were mailed out to the citizens in support of this bond. I took the time to write a letter in opposition. The city recorder contacted me

saying my letter had been selected. It was included in the voter information guide. Over 70% of the citizens voted against this bond. I can provide a voice of reason.

Key issues facing your city?

Creating a friendly environment for business - I know of one business that left Brigham City because of being harassed by the city to make a lot of improvements to the property his machine shop was on. It was both unreasonable and costly. The city can do better than this.

Encroachment of government into personal property - Control of one's property is a foundational principle of liberty. Too many ordinances are putting these rights at risk. As a council member, I will be a watchdog on this.

