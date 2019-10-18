Race: Marriott-Slaterville City Council At-Large
Occupation: Physics Professor
Age: 47
Elected offices previously held: No public office held; many offices in professional societies.
What are your reasons for running?
Communities need to be planning farther into the future to address critical problems such as climate change, sustainability and economic development. My background has prepared me to see the big picture, and to identify and solve big problems. I also have experience managing budgets, managing people, and working toward consensus on difficult issues. I feel I have a lot to offer to my community as we look toward the future.
Key issues facing your city?
Economic development, water distribution and infrastructure are three key issues facing Marriott-Slaterville City. As the City's population grows and it increases in density, unintended consequences are inevitable. Increased light pollution, increased traffic, and disrupted water use and infrastructure are among these consequences. Also on the list is the loss of farmland to development; this loss deeply impacts the community's ability to sustain itself and changes the nature of the City. A forward-looking community will prepare to be more self-sustaining as the population grows, and as the predictions of climate scientists continue to impact the water and weather along the Wasatch Front. Our neighbors to the East and the South have already begun this process. As time passes, our choices become more constrained, as well as more costly, and I firmly believe that in order to maintain the things we love about our community, it's important to be pro-active, rather than re-active.