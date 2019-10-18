Race: West Haven City Council

Occupation: Small business owner

Age: 51

Elected Offices previously held: Current City Council Member

Website: electcarlson.blogspot.com

What are your reasons for running?

I am running for West Haven City Council because I believe in the great potential of our City. I love West Haven and care about its residents. I have a unique skill set that benefits our city and feel I make a positive difference. I am passionate about serving you. I am committed to: • Pass balanced budgets • Develop safe, attractive, functional, pleasant neighborhoods • Create and preserve parks, trails, and recreation areas • Support economic development • Protect citizens’ rights

Key issues facing your city?

  • Growth
  • Public Safety
  • Budget
