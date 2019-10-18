Race: Riverdale City Council at-large

Occupation: R&D Manager at America First Credit Union

Age: 62

Website: www.hiltonforriverdale.com

Elected offices previously held: None

What are your reasons for running?

I have experience in technology, management, finance, budgeting, land use and public safety which I can offer Riverdale to help keep our city thriving.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Possible changes in sales tax distribution at the state level.
  • Managed growth in both business and neighborhood areas in our city.
  • Maintaining our outstanding level of public services.
  • Keeping our taxes low.
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!