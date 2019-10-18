Race: Riverdale City Council at-large
Occupation: R&D Manager at America First Credit Union
Age: 62
Website: www.hiltonforriverdale.com
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I have experience in technology, management, finance, budgeting, land use and public safety which I can offer Riverdale to help keep our city thriving.
Key issues facing your city?
- Possible changes in sales tax distribution at the state level.
- Managed growth in both business and neighborhood areas in our city.
- Maintaining our outstanding level of public services.
- Keeping our taxes low.