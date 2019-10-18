Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term

Occupation: Engineer

Age: 47

Elected Offices previously held: Kaysville Planning Commissioner - 2012-2018

Website: www.strohdecaire.com

What are your reasons for running?

Civic involvement and serving my community. I have been involved in politics, civic engagement, and volunteering for over three decades and I have served Kaysville in numerous ways since moving here 12 years ago. For 11 years I have been the Chairman of our largest civic event, the Kaysville 4th of July Parade. I served on Kaysville City’s Planning Commission for nearly 6 years and now land use issues and for the last year I have been seated on Kaysville's City Council.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Infrastructure
  • Roads
  • Bringing fiber optic service to the home/business
  • Keeping taxes low
  • City hall remodeling project
