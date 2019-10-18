Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: CEO
Age: 48
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.vote4tami.com
What are your reasons for running?
I’m running for City Council because I want to contribute solutions to the challenges our city faces. My husband and I moved to Kaysville 25 years ago we can’t imagine living anywhere else. My late mother, an amazing woman taught me the principle of “leaving the room better than I found it.” As I honor her, I strive to make the world a better place by strengthening relationships and contributing to those around me in a positive way. I want to make Kaysville better than I found it by it.
Key issues facing your city?
Replacing aging infrastructure, smart planning for growth, economic development are all key issues in Kaysville. As our community becomes more diverse, I want to make sure we 'begin with the end in mind' as we add greater detail to zoning ordinances, budget to replace aging infrastructure and contribute solutions to address housing shortages. My commitment to: Relationships, Solutions and Results will benefit the city as I work with other council members to find common ground by creating unity by communicating with my neighbors and adding my voice of reason to the council.