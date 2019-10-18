Race: Morgan City Council
Occupation: Plant Terminal Manager
Age: 64
Elected Offices previously held: City Council 2000-Present
What are your reasons for running?
Although I have been on the city council for several years there are still some projects and needs that I would like to help see through. I have described some of them on the topic of key issues facing our city. I have lived in Morgan City for many years and have grown up in Morgan County most of my life, and as such feel a deep commitment to the community and it's citizens. I have considered it a privilege and honor to serve on the city council in the past. I would very much like the opportunity to continue to serve and strive to make Morgan City a great place to live well into the future.
Key issues facing your city?
As always the one key issue always facing a city such as ours revolves around growth and how to control and manage that growth. It requires us to update and approve a general plan so that we have a vision or blueprint of how we want our city to look in the future. It requires us to make sure that we have adequate infrastructure in place to accommodate the needs of our city. One of the challenges will be to allow our city to still maintain a rural feel while dealing with growth both residential and commercial. As we move forward we need to recognize that at some point we may need to build a wastewater treatment facility to comply with state and federal regulations which will be financially challenging. As our city will lose some of our power generation from coal fired power plants that are shutting down we need to be proactive in seeking other sources of power generation that will sustain the needs of our city in the future. Road maintenance and funding for road maintenance is always an issue as well.