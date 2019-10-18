Race: Corinne City Council
Occupation: CNC Machinist at Northrup Grumman
Age: 37
Elected Offices previously held: City Council [present]
Website: Corinne City website
What are your reasons for running?
I'm running to get more involved in the community. I'm trying to help out and offer some solutions to some issues that many of our residents face everyday.
Key issues facing your city?
Accountability is most important, some examples include:
- Speeding and moving violations (stop signs) especially around busses!
- Animal Control: Far too many people that dump/neglect their animals in this town.
- Crime: Thieves and Drugs, are not welcome in our community!