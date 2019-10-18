Race: Roy City Council At-Large
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Age: 40
Elected offices previous held: None
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Favero4roy
What are your reasons for running?
As a 20 year Roy resident, I am passionate about continuing to evolve and enhance positive growth throughout Roy City. I am proud to live and work in such a diverse community. Roy needs to be the place that we shop, dine, and live; not just the place that we drive through. The Key to the Success of Roy City, is to preserve and enrich our community so that our children will want to continue to live here and raise their own families here. My purpose, a better future for Roy City.
Key issues facing your city?
Roy City is a wonderful place to live, nevertheless improvements can always be made. I would like to see more successful businesses, which will give the city more tax revenue. An increase in revenue without raising property taxes is a priority. Many residences and commercial properties could use some encouraged maintenance. Ordinances need to be enforced. Our parks and other city amenities need to be preserved. We need to continue to develop and sustain a city that functions well and that we are all proud to call home.