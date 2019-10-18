Race: Centerville City Council
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Age:
Elected Offices previously held: City Councilman 2016-2019
What are your reasons for running?
I am running because we have not completed things I felt were important in the first four years. I believe my financial backgroundI made a positive difference on the Council. My 45 years of business experience contribute to decision making. I believe I can help Centerville move forward. We have fixed some regulations, have a new park, have better control on density, are in a more stable financial position, have a new City Manager, and are proceeding on Park improvements. We need to finish our Main Street regulations and the hillside bike park evaluation and construction, if feasible.
Key issues facing your city?
Key issues (not in order of priority) are:
- Affordable housing
- Regulations pertaining to flag lots, accessory dwelling units and density
- Paying for Utopia (committed to in 2008)
- Funding police officer compensation in a difficult market
- Issues related to a proposed bike park on the hillside (including access road, erosion, water, parking, and traffic
- Funding our road maintenance
- Commercial development
- Utah Sales Tax proposals and changes
- Main Street Development and regulations
- Local employment opportunities
- Avoiding tax increases