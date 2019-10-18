Race: Mantua City Council
Occupation: Aircraft Mechanic
Age: 44
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
The main reason I would like to be on the town council is to keep the small country town the way it is. I know the town is going to grow and not everyone is going to be happy about the changes. I also know that I have the people skills and attention to detail required to keep our home a country town.
Key issues facing your city?
- Growth is going to be a hard challenge for all of us; new families mean new faces, new homes, new streets, and less fields / grassy areas. We know that the south side of the lake is growing and there is lots of construction. There is less beauty of the mountains; which is slowly being covered by houses and streets. But we need to look at the bigger picture. There is only so much that we can build on and the town can only get so big. New families and new homes will help us all.
- Infrastructure is a big one we see coming. More homes mean we will need more water to get to these homes. We are in a closed valley and there is no more water to pull from. This is why the new water tank is so very important. It will provide water and with the proper water pressure to all of our homes.