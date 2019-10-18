Race: Kaysville City Council - 2 year term

Occupation: Software Engineer

Age: 37

Elected Offices previously held: None.

Website: www.VoteForZane.com

What are your reasons for running?

I would like to stop the spending on these new pet projects, work on getting the city out of debt and eventually cutting taxes (though that’s a longer term goal than just 2 years)

Key issues facing your city?

$5+ million dollar city hall expansion and remodel (against), $20+ million dollar municipal fiber (against the “utility” model), power infrastructure, road repair schedule etc..

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!