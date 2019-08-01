Race: Brigham City City Council
Occupation: Financial Advisor
Age: 61
Elected Offices previously held: Currently serving as council member
What are your reasons for running?
I hope to continue to represent the citizens of the community as we move forward. We are looking to build a new recreation center for the community. We had asked the residents during the last election to vote on a massive bond to fund three major projects. It was overwhelmingly rejected. Many said they would have supported the bond if it only was for a recreation center. So we are working to design and build a center that all residents can enjoy.
Key issues facing your city?
Securing future power sources at a reasonable price to meet the electrical demands of our industrial, commercial and residential customers. Also, staffing our various departments, particularly fire, ambulance and police departments. There seems to be a shortage of professionals in those areas.