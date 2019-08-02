Andrew F. Williams 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Race: West Bountiful City CouncilNo response submitted. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNorth Ogden man sentenced 16 years to life in prison after jury convicts him of murder chargePolice: Suspected burglar at Roy clinic came at officers with knife before being fatally shotOgden capital murder suspect was arrested for alleged domestic violence in Montana in 2014Weber Sheriff's Office announces enhanced parking, life jacket enforcement at Causey ReservoirOgden man pleads not guilty to murder of infant; county to decide whether to seek death penaltyWith espionage case against Hill AFB contractor dismissed, he sues base officials for alleged malicious prosecution1200 West set for reconstruction, closures over the next yearMary Lynn CardWeber, Davis counties lose only female Intermountain oncologistOgden man gets 5 years in federal prison for running 3-state sex trafficking operation +47 Multimedia featured PHOTOS: The final night of the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo Jul 25, 2019 0 The final day of the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ogden Pioneer Stadium in Ogden. Latest News Forest Service wants to trim habitat for sage grouse Jessica Gertsch Brady Tracy Andrew F. Williams Rod Wood County attorney releases name of man shot to death by police during Roy clinic burglary Dennis D. Vest Alan Malan