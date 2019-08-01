Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term

Occupation: Dental Sales Rep

Age: 49

Elected offices previous held: Planning Commission, 2017-current

Facebook page:  Elect Ann Marker Arrington

What are your reasons for running?

I want to preserve the values and atmosphere of Pleasant View. I believe local government is a place where I can make a difference. I want to make a contribution to smart growth—bringing in businesses to contribute to our tax base and placing them in an area that preserves our residential quiet neighborhoods.

Key issues facing your city?

Commercial growth along 2700 W and Highway 89, zoning & planning that preserves our community atmosphere yet contributes to our tax base, water resources, & gravel truck access.

