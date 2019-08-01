Race: North Salt Lake City Council
Occupation: Associate Director - the Utah Education and Telehealth Network
Age: 54
Elected Offices previously held: HOA President, current, 2012, U of U IT Pros. Board current 2019, various others but no political
Website: brysons.org
Facebook: BarryBryson4NSL.fb.me
What are your reasons for running?
I want to give residents more voice in zoning and city planning. Want complete city with all service
Key issues facing your city?
Housing and HDH, city plan, security (Hatch and other park cameras), management of golf course, broadband, business diversity, crummy downtown, silo city areas (Foxboro, central, Eagleridge-hill), representation, culture and arts, traffic congestion, parking and ingress, egress into city, massive growth. Need for more jobs in town or closer to town. Need more diverse businesses. Walkability.