Race: Roy City Council At-Large
Occupation: Designer
Age: 35
Elected offices previous held: Various positions within a political party in weber county.
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Brad.for.Roy.City/
What are your reasons for running?
To help keep Roy City on the path of progress that it has been on for the last few years.
Key issues facing your city?
Continuing to broaden our tax base to reduce the burden on the property taxes. Also fighting the crime that is coming into Roy as other surrounding cities are cracking down on crime.