Race: Roy City Council At-Large
Occupation: Aerospace Sustainment
Age: 37
Elected offices previous held: None
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Standerforroycitycouncil/
What are your reasons for running?
I Have chosen to run for Roy City Council to advocate for accountability in government, and to protect citizens’ rights. I also feel economic growth is more than just focusing on the new, but advocating and supporting the businesses you already have. Changes in the city must be looked at carefully and should include everyone’s vision for what the city should be and not just a select few. I believe that advocating for responsible economic growth is important for Roy and it’s residents.
Key issues facing your city?
Like many cities Roy has been faced with very difficult issues over the last several years. These issues include; aging infrastructure, an explosion of residential and economic development in surrounding cities, limited space for our own economic development, lack of competitive wages for our police, fire and city employees and tax increases. All of these are issues that I feel strongly about, and I want to serve the community by taking part in solving the complex problems each one presents.