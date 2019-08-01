Race: Harrisville City Council At-Large
Occupation: REALTOR/Principal Broker
Age: 56
Website: fb.me/BrendaforHarrisvilleCity
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I am elated about the possibility of serving on the Harrisville City Council. Harrisville has been home to my family for over fourteen years. I have had the privilege of serving on the Harrisville Planning Commission for several years. That experience has dramatically increased my knowledge about the unique challenges facing our great city and it has made me even more passionate to continue to be involved and serve our community.
Key issues facing your city?
Harrisville City is an awesome city!! The Mayor, City Council and Planning Commission are amazing, hard working volunteers. Our staff is also very exceptional. We all need to work together and strategize for new business, growth, and development. We need to listen and make the right decisions for our residence of our growing community.